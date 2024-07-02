Milan Stock Exchange: opens down, Ftse Mib -0.48%

Piazza Affari started in decline, in line with other European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib index marking -0.48% at 33,555 points in early trading. Investors are awaiting key economic data, including Eurozone inflation and the Jolts report from the United States. Meanwhile, yesterday at the Sintra Forum, ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the central bank is in no hurry to further cut interest rates, as it needs more time to assess inflation and the economic outlook.

On the Milan stock exchange, the biggest gains were for Tenaris +1.23%, Prysmian +1.02% after the announcement of the completion of the acquisition of Encore Wire Corporation, Leonardo +0.92% and Tim +0.66% the day after the completion of the sale of the network to Kkr. Energy stocks contrasted with Saipem +0.46%, Eni +0.08%, Enel -1%, Terna -0.52%. The biggest losses were for Brunello Cucinelli -1.28%, Iveco -1.27%, Finecobank -1.20%, Banca Pop Sondrio -1.16%, Stellantis -1.04%, Azimut -0.98%.

European stocks open lower, eurozone inflation expected

European stock markets open lower. As mentioned, investors’ attention The focus is on central banks, in particular on the speeches that ECB number one Lagarde and Fed governor Powell will hold today in Sintra. Today, there is anticipation for the inflation data of the Eurozone and also the political uncertainty in France in view of the second round of the parliamentary elections. In Frankfurt the Dax falls by 0.47% to 18,235.95 points, in London the FTSE 100 loses 0.39% to 8,135.30 points, in Paris the Cac 40 falls by 0.58% to 7,517.17 points and in Madrid the Ibex-35 loses 0.78% to 10,971.00 points. In Milan the FTSE MIB marks -0.48%.