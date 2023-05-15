European stock markets closed without a single signal this Monday, the 15th, in a session focused on economic projections for the region, which included an upward revision of GDP and also of inflation. In addition, there is caution with the perspectives for a resolution of the US debt ceiling impasse, an issue that has been generating apprehension in investors around the world due to the possible impacts of a default.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.23% at 466.55 points.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, revised upwards this Monday its expectations for the growth of GDP in the euro zone. After a better-than-expected start to the year, the projection now is that the bloc’s economy will expand by 1.1% in 2023, compared to the previous estimate of a rise of 0.9%.

On the other hand, the Commission also raised its forecast for consumer inflation (CPI) in the euro zone this year, from 5.6% to 5.8%, in view of the persistent rise in the core index. For 2024, growth projections for the European bloc were also revised upwards, from 1.5% to 1.6%, and inflation, from 2.5% to 2.8%.

In March, however, industrial production in the euro zone disappointed, with a drop of 4.1% compared to the previous month, much larger than expected, according to a Eurostat survey.

Also on the radar of investors in Europe are the impasse surrounding the US federal debt ceiling, whose negotiations are expected to resume on Tuesday, 16.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden expressed optimism that a deal could be reached, but no significant concessions were made by either side. In the view of Edward Moya, analyst at Oanda, until Republicans and Democrats move a little on tax increases, raising the debt ceiling or federal spending, any optimism is premature.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.30% to 7,777.70 points.

In Frankfurt, the DAX advanced 0.02% to 15,917.24.

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.05%, at 7,418.21 points.

In Lisbon, the PSI 20 rose 0.33%, to 6,094.77 points.

On the other hand, in Milan, the FTSE MIB fell 0.37%, to 27,245.46 points, and the IBEX 35 fell 0.47%, to 9,190.30 points in Madrid.