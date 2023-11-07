Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/11/2023 – 14:25

European stock markets closed with a negative bias, pressured by weak data from the euro zone and China, the bloc’s largest trading partner, which raises concerns about the regions’ economic recovery. In Lisbon, the stock market fell more than 2%, after the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, resigned from office amid a corruption scandal.

In London, the FTSE 100 index closed down 0.10%, at 7,410.04 points. In Frankfurt, the DAX rose 0.11%, to 15,152.64 points. In Paris, the CAC 40 fell 0.39%, to 6,986.23 points. In Madrid, the Ibex 35 lost 0.06%, at 9,235.90 points. In Milan, the FTSE MIB fell 0.69% today, to 28,395.90 points. Quotes are preliminary.

The European stock market opened lower this trading session, following a 1.4% drop in industrial production in Germany in October compared to September. In ING’s view, the data – together with other recent industrial indicators – suggests that the sector’s weakness should continue and weigh on the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Dutch bank projects that German GDP could even be revised downwards in the third quarter and end this year in a technical recession.

The strong slowdown in the euro zone’s largest economy increased concerns about the bloc’s growth, alongside deflation in the producer price index (PPI) – which fell 12.4% in the annual rate in September – and the robust drop in China’s exports. Vice-president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos projected that the European economy should contract or remain stagnant in the fourth quarter.

Investors also kept an eye on the earnings season. Today, UBS reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, given the cost of integrating Credit Suisse, but was pleased in terms of revenue and new deposits. At the close, the Swiss bank’s shares rose 2.15% in Zurich.

In Lisbon, the PSI20 index closed down 2.54%, at 6,227.35 points. The Portuguese stock market was shaken by the resignation of Prime Minister António Costa, after opening an investigation by the Supreme Court of Justice into suspected corruption in a tender to explore lithium on the border with Spain.