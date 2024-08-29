European stocks close higher after US GDP

European stock markets closed higher after the US GDP data revised upwards to 3% in the second quarter, above expectations, and after the slowdown in consumer prices recorded in Germany and France, which strengthen the hypothesis of further cuts by the ECB in September. In Frankfurt, the Dax marks +0.75%, at 18,930.50 points. The Cac in Paris gains 0.84%, with 7,640.95 points. In London, the Ftse 100 registers +0.45%, at 8,381.24 points. Piazza Affari closed at +0.92%, with 34,192.06 points.



Milan Stock Exchange: closes on the rise, Ftse Mib pink jersey +0.92%

In the US, GDP was revised upwards to +3% in the second quarter, above expectations. In Europe, German inflation fell more than expected in August to 1.9%, with analysts expecting a reading of 2.1%, after a 2.3% annual increase in consumer prices in July. Spanish harmonized annual inflation in August 2024 stood at 2.4%, down from 2.9%. On the stock market, Tenaris soared to +5.49%, followed by Stm +2.97% and Interpump +2.14%. Among energy stocks, Saipem did well +1.49, Eni +0.91%, Enel +0.23%, while Hera -1.09%, Italgas -0.79%, Snam -0.67%, Terna -0.67% lost. Also down were Telecom -1.34%, Inwit -0.83%, A2a -0.58%.