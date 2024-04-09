Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/04/2024 – 13:20

European stock markets showed a mixed picture for part of the day, but closed largely negatively, with losses of just over 1% in Frankfurt and Milan. On a Tuesday with a weak schedule, there was more expectation for the index of consumer prices (CPI) of the United States, which comes out on Wednesday, 10th, and by the monetary policy decision of the European Central Bank (ECB), on Thursday, 11th.

On the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 index closed down 0.11%, at 7,934.79 points. Among heavy stocks, in the banking sector Barclays fell 2.22%. BP advanced 1.31%, after the company estimated that its oil and gas production grew in the first quarter, favoring profits. Quotes are preliminary.

Mining companies also fared well, supported by recent gains in copper and gold, with Glencore up 1.33% and BHP up 0.85%.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the DAX index fell 1.32%, to 18,077.69 points. In Paris, the CAC 40 fell 0.86%, to 8,049.17 points. On the Milan Stock Exchange, the FTSE MIB lost 1.08%, to 33,946.29 points. In Madrid, the Ibex 35 index closed down 0.88%, at 10,816.00 points. In Lisbon, the PSI 20 went against the majority and rose 0.17%, to 6,275.83 points.

The worsening in stock markets occurred towards the end of the European trading session, also amid a loss of strength seen on the New York stock exchanges. There is expectation on both sides of the Atlantic for the US CPI for March, which comes out this Wednesday and could bring new signals about the trajectory of interest rates in the country.

In the euro zone, the market estimates that the ECB will maintain interest rates this Thursday, but signals that a cut is closer to materializing. Rabobank and Capital Economics, for example, commented that the ECB would pave the way for a reduction in interest rates in June.