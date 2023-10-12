Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 13:52

European stock markets closed mixed this Thursday, 12th, with a slight worsening after the minutes of the last meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) indicated that a new increase in rates could be coming. Contrary to its peers in general, the London Stock Exchange performed better this Thursday, after a positive report on industrial production in the United Kingdom, and strengthened by this Thursday’s rise in oil prices.

On the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 closed up 0.32%, at 7,644.78 points. In Frankfurt, the DAX fell 0.23%, to 15,425.03 points; in Paris, the CAC 40 fell 0.37%, to 7,104.53 points; in Milan the FTSE MIB gained 0.26%, at 28,493.35 points; in Madrid, the Ibex 35 fell 0.30%, to 9,331.90 points; and, in Lisbon, the PSI 20 had losses of 0.90%, at 6,087.43 points. Quotes are preliminary.

This Thursday, the ECB’s minutes gave investors more conviction that a pause in interest rate hikes will come at the next meeting but a rate increase in December remains a possibility, says ING in a comment.

According to the bank with a strong base in Europe, “the recent increase in oil prices puts new upward pressure on inflation and could make reaching the 2% target by the end of 2025 more unlikely”.

Also this Thursday, data from the United Kingdom demonstrated resilience in the country’s economy, as it points to a brief recovery in August, says Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, although Hewson emphasizes that, in the near future, things should get worse again.

This Thursday, in the wake of oil gains following a report from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), BP’s shares rose 3.11% on the London stock exchange, Shell’s shares gained 1.46% in Amsterdam and TotalEnergies rose 0 .91% on the Paris stock exchange.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires