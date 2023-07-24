Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2023 – 12:55 Share

European stock markets closed mixed on Monday, 24, reacting to a series of weak Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI, its acronym in English) that raised concerns about a possible recession in the euro zone and in the United Kingdom. Still, expectations for the next monetary decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) this week were on the radar.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.19% to 7,678.59 points, while the DAX index, in Frankfurt, closed up 0.08%, to 16,190.95 points. The CAC 40, in Paris, dropped 0.07%, to 7,427.31 points, and the FTSE MIB, in Milan, closed up 0.18%, to 28,908.42 points. In Madrid, the Ibex 35 index fell 0.34% to 9,538.50 points. On the Lisbon Stock Exchange, the PSI 20 rose 0.17% to 6,190.24 points. Quotes are preliminary.

The composite, service and industry PMIs of the euro zone, United Kingdom and Germany all came below market expectations in July, in the preliminary reading, which gave pressure to the exchanges due to doubts about the future of the economies. The German manufacturing index fell to 38.8, reaching its lowest level in 38 months. In Commerzbank’s view, the ECB’s hopes for an economic recovery in the second half of the year were “severely undermined” by today’s data.

However, the German bank assesses that the indicators are also arguments against raising ECB interest rates beyond July. “So far, ECB projections have assumed that the eurozone economy will continue to grow significantly in the second half of the year. Today’s PMI numbers are likely to lead to a revision of that expectation and a significant downward revision to its September forecasts.”

Another local factor that was on the radar was Spain’s general elections. Despite the Popular Party (PP) being the most voted in the polls, it failed to obtain the majority to govern the country.

Among highlighted stocks, oil companies also helped to boost the stock markets, in the wake of the rise in oil prices. In London, Glencore closed up more than 1.5%, while BP rose more than 1.5%. In Paris, TotalEnergies advanced more than 1.5%, Eni rose around 1.3% in Milan, and Galp Energia recorded gains of around 1% in Lisbon.

In London, another major stock today was retailer Ocado, which closed up more than 13% after winning a patent deal over the weekend.