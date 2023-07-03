Estadão Contenti

07/03/2023 – 01:06 pm

European stock markets closed without a single sign this Monday, the 3rd, in a session in which a series of sectors gained momentum with the Asian market, which showed advances, in addition to optimism with the deceleration of inflation after the release of the spending index with consumption (PCE, its acronym in English) in the United States at the end of last week. However, activity indicators throughout the trading session raised concerns about the global economy, and weighed on the papers.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.23% to 460.85 points.

The session featured gains in oil, mining, banking and real estate stocks. “Asian markets rallied on Monday, starting the new month on a strong note,” IG analysts write. “Friday’s PCE decline was seen as an indication that inflation was easing, while in Japan stocks rose after manufacturer sentiment surveys improved for the first time since 2021.” The biggest increase among the main indices was the PSI 20, in Lisbon, which rose 1.15%, to 5,988.18 points, driven by the oil company Galp, which advanced 3.54%.

Shares in Assicurazioni Generali started Monday hitting a year high after holding company Delfin received regulatory approval to increase its stake in the Italian insurer to more than 10%. In Milan, the company’s shares rose 3.38%, where the FTSE MIB advanced 0.77%, to 28,446.90 points. In Madrid, the Ibex 35 rose 0.56% to 9,646.30 points.

However, in the euro zone, the manufacturing PMI fell to 43.4 in June, higher than initially estimated. In Germany and the UK, manufacturing PMIs are also below the 50 mark that signals falling production. The US manufacturing PMI measured by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) fell from 46.9 in May to 46 in June. The result frustrated analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted a slight rise to 47. It is more evidence that there is a recession on the American horizon, evaluates Capital Economics.

The results helped in the fall of the FTSE 100, in London, which retreated 0.06%, to 7,527.26 points. In Frankfurt, the DAX fell 0.41% to 16,081.04 points. The CAC 40 fell by 0.18%, to 7,386.70 points, in Paris.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires.
























