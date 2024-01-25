Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 – 14:11

European stock markets closed without a single direction this Thursday, 25th, while investors digested the monetary policy decision of the European Central Bank (ECB). Even though the institution left interest rates unchanged, some analysts identified a “dovish” subtext in the tone of President Christine Lagarde, who expected her to push harder against expectations of cuts before the local summer.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.32%, at 478.64 points.

It was already widely expected that the ECB would maintain its monetary policy rates this Thursday. At the press conference that followed, Lagarde reaffirmed that interest rates could be cut from June, in the local summer, but avoided answering directly whether this rules out the possibility of the easing starting earlier.

For analyst Michael Hewson, from CMC Markets, this avoidance left the possibility of a cut in March or May on the table, and helped European markets to get out of the day's lows and return to positive territory.

Earlier, the Ifo institute reported an unexpected drop in its German business sentiment index. In HFE's view, the data confirms that the German economy is contracting. Weak activity indicators tend to reinforce expectations of a more lenient monetary policy.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the DAX closed up 0.10%, at 16,906.92 points; in Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.11%, to 7,464.20 points; in Milan, the FTSE MIB dropped 0.60%, to 30,157.80 points; and, in Lisbon, the PSI 20 fell 0.52%, to 6,294.55 points. Quotes are preliminary.

Outside the euro zone, financial consultancy St. James Place had one of the worst performances on the London Stock Exchange, falling 4.38% following the publication of its quarterly balance sheet. The British FTSE 100 index closed up 0.03%, at 7,529.73 points.