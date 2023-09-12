Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/09/2023 – 13:22

European stock markets closed mixed this Tuesday, 12th, while the market awaits the publication of the United States consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday, which could give clues about the future of the trajectory of American interest rates, and the monetary decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, 14.

On the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 index closed up 0.41%, at 7527.53 points; in Frankfurt, the DAX fell 0.54%, to 15715.53 points; in Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.35%, at 7252.88 points; in Milan the FTSE MIB rose 0.21%, to 28584.58 points; in Madrid, the Ibex 35 advanced 0.26%, to 9459.80 points; and, in Lisbon, the PSI 20 fell 0.04%, to 6153.34 points. Quotes are preliminary.

The expectation of acceleration in the American CPI, as shown by Projeções Broadcast, gives strength to the argument that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) has not yet reached the end of its monetary tightening cycle, raising concerns about the global economy. In the euro zone, uncertainty about the ECB’s next steps contributed to caution in the region’s stock markets.

“Investors are divided on whether or not the European Central Bank will comply with its tenth round of interest rate hikes,” commented Stifel.

In particular, the 2.59% increase in Stellantis shares helps the performance of the Milan Stock Exchange, amid negotiations with the American automaker workers’ union (United Auto Workers, UAW). The category reduced the percentage of salary adjustments it is demanding from automotive companies, from 40% to 30%, according to press reports.

In London, the increase is driven by the share of Associated British Foods (+5.50%), after the company, owner of retailer Primark, raised its fiscal 2023 guidance for the second time this year. Barclays also stood out, with gains of 2.52% after the category’s union exposed the mass layoffs of 450 people. AJ Bell said the number of stocks rising in the FTSE 100 on Tuesday suggests investor confidence is accelerating.

Julius Baer, ​​in turn, said this Tuesday that it continues to prefer US shares to European ones, stating that European shares have completely reversed their superior performance compared to the American stock market, since the lows of October last year. “We continue to prefer the US to European stocks, with a sectoral preference for information technology, communications and healthcare,” he said in a report.

The Swiss bank highlighted that economic dynamics have been remarkably resilient in the US, while in Europe they have been weaker than expected. “Second, US stocks are much more exposed to the ‘artificial intelligence (AI) winners’ who have been at the forefront of the stock rally this year. Both factors have translated into much stronger earnings revisions in the US compared to Europe.”