European stock markets closed lower, after new signs of weakness in the region’s industry. Corporate news also set the tone for business this session.

The DAX index, of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, fell by 0.52% to 15,397.62 points. Germany’s industrial Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped again, from 47.3 in January to 46.5 in February, touching the lowest level in three months, according to S&P Global. The ZEW index, however, pointed to high economic expectations for the country. In the view of Capital Economics, however, the German recovery should not last long while inflation remains high and monetary tightening in the country continues, accompanied by weak external demand.

The CAC 40, from the Paris Stock Exchange, fell 0.37% to 7,308.65 points, while the FTSE MIB, from Milan, dropped 0.68% to 27,409.34 points. The Ibex 35, from Madrid, fell 0.31% to 9,252.10 points.

London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.46% to 7,977.75 points. Shares in HSBC ended the day up more than 4% after bouncing during the trading session in response to its earnings release. The Anglo-Australian mining company BHP, on the other hand, ended the day with its shares down 3.64%, in the wake of the drop in the prices of some commodities. Antofagasta shares fell 2.21% on the London Stock Exchange, due to lower copper prices and lower sales.

The Credit Suisse bank is being investigated by the Swiss financial regulator Finma, due to the speech of its president, Axel Lehmann, in December of last year, about the creditor’s outflows having stabilized at the beginning of the month in question, and that the bank’s clients are still were withdrawing funds. Credit Suisse shares fell 4.11%.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires