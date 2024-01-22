Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/22/2024 – 14:17

European stock markets started the week on a high, following the good momentum on Wall Street and with investors awaiting the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday.

In Frankfurt, the DAX rose 0.77%, to 16,683.38 points. In London, the FTSE-100 gained 0.35%, at 7,487.71 points, while the CAC-40, in Paris, ended with an increase of 0.56%, at 7,413.25 points.

In the region, the shares of the Kindred Group, listed in Stockholm, were in the spotlight after jumping 16.65%, after the online gaming operator confirmed yesterday the acquisition offer by the French operator La Française des Jeux, for an approximate value of US$2.7 billion.

Other markets in the region also closed higher. The PSI 20, in Lisbon, rose 0.35%, to 6,335.69 points. The Ibex 35, the benchmark for the Madrid trading session, gained 1.11%, at 9,968.10 points. The FTSE MIB, in Milan, however, went against the trend and fell 0.33%, to 30,182.32 points.