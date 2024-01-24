Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/24/2024 – 15:03

European stock markets closed higher this Wednesday, 24th, in a session with heightened risk appetite in the wake of stimulus measures in China and local data. The corporate earnings season and all-time highs in New York stock indexes also support European stocks.

“European markets had a much more positive session today, maintaining the dynamism of yesterday's positive result in the US, but also gaining momentum after China announced a 0.5% cut in bank reserve requirement rates from the 5th of February”, commented analyst Michael Hewson, from CMC Markets.

At a global level, the Chinese government's move to stimulate economic growth supported risky assets.

The performance on Wall Street also contributed to the good mood in the stock markets, as the New York stock exchanges were trading higher today, with the S&P 500 index on track to renew its historic high for the fourth consecutive session.

Earlier, purchasing managers' indices (PMIs) from Germany, the United Kingdom and the euro zone also supported stock market gains, after showing a general improvement above market expectations and reaching a higher level in months. The data signaled the resilience of the economy and, especially in the euro zone, a certain recovery in industry.

However, the numbers also offer reasons for the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) to postpone interest rate cuts, notes ING, which boosted the euro and the pound in this session.

The 7.44% jump in the shares of German software company SAP after the release of quarterly results supported the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which led gains among the main ones. The DAX index closed up 1.58% in Germany, at 16,889.90 points. In London, EasyJet's balance sheet supported an increase of 2.36% in the paper. The FTSE 100 index rose 0.56%, to 7,527.67 points.

On the Paris Stock Exchange, the CAC 40 rose 0.91%, to 7,455.64 points; in Milan the FTSE MIB advanced 0.87%, to 30,338.35 points; in Madrid, the Ibex 35 increased by 1.16%, to 9,974.00 points; and, in Lisbon, the PSI 20 gained 0.93%, at 6,327.36 points. All quotes are preliminary.