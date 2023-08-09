Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 1:20 pm

European stock markets closed on Wednesday, the 9th, with gains, reacting to the losses accumulated on Tuesday, the 8th, in the wake of China’s inflation data, which support possible new stimuli to demand, and in response to the government’s partial retreat of Italy in its plan to create a tax on bank profits.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.80% to 7,587.30 points, while the DAX index, in Frankfurt, advanced 0.49% to 15,852.58 points. The CAC 40, in Paris, gained 0.72%, at 7,322.04 points, and the FTSE MIB, in Milan, closed up 1.31%, at 28,308.09 points.

In Madrid, the Ibex 35 index appreciated by 0.73%, at 9,348.40 points. On the Lisbon Stock Exchange, the PSI 20 rose 0.40% to 6,059.70 points. Quotes are preliminary.

The result of the consumer price index (CPI, its acronym in English) of China, which indicated deflation, made part of the analysts to be optimistic about the possibility of further stimulus to consumption by the Chinese government.

Analysts at RBC Capital say the recession is putting pressure on Beijing to support activity in China. In the wake of the possibility of new stimuli, British oil companies Antofagasta and Glencore closed the trading session up by 1.16% and 2.26%, respectively.

In Italy, the FTSE MIB index recovered part of Tuesday’s losses. After the close of trading this Tuesday, the Ministry of Economy of the country announced that it created a ceiling for the collection of the new tax on profit, which now provides that the maximum contribution cannot exceed 0.1% of the total taxed assets, as a way to safeguard the banking system.

With the measure, the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 banks in the European Union and the United Kingdom, recorded gains of 1.30%. Highlights include Intesa Sanpaolo shares up 2.84%, UniCredit up 4.56% and Banco BPM, on the German stock exchange, up 4.99%.

In the spotlight, the most liquid European natural gas contracts racked up 23% gains after workers at liquefied natural gas (LNG) companies in Australia threatened to strike and disrupt LNG delivery to Asia. The ANZ claims that in the face of turbulence, European gas has become more attractive.