09/11/2023 – 13:21

European stock markets closed higher this Monday, 11th, after signs of stabilization in the Chinese economy. Also on the radar, projections from the European Union (EU) strengthened speculation of a possible pause in the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate hike cycle this week.

On the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 index closed up 0.25%, at 7496.87 points; in Frankfurt, the DAX rose 0.39%, to 15800.99 points; in Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.52%, to 7278.27 points; in Milan the FTSE MIB advanced 1.03%, at 28525.10 points; in Lisbon, the PSI 20 gained 0.42%, at 6,155.99 points and, in Madrid, the Ibex 35 increased by 0.73%, at 9,435.20 points. Quotes are preliminary.

Mining shares stood out in London in the wake of new expansionary stimulus and readings on consumer inflation and bank loans in China, which suggested stabilization of the economy. Rio Tinto rose 3.67%, Anglo American advanced 2.52%, Antofagasta gained 3.17% and Glencore, 2.46%.

European markets are also adjusting for the ECB’s monetary decision on Thursday. Consultancy Conversa described as a backdrop a scenario of weak economic data and growing expectations that the central bank may have finished raising interest rates.

Published this Monday, economic projections by the European Commission – the executive arm of the European Union (EU) were apparently in line with this perspective, predicting a slowdown in 2023 and 2024.

T. Rowe Price chief European economist Tomasz Wieladek said further monetary tightening at this meeting would be counterproductive. “I expect a break from the ECB at this meeting,” he highlighted.

Furthermore, the EU Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said that he still did not see a picture of “stagflation” in the region, when reflecting on the research – which may also be giving rise to optimism.

Among other sectors highlighted on the stock exchanges, banks are gaining strength, especially in Italy, where it was reported by the Corriere della Sera that the government is considering making changes to the new tax on bank profits proposed last month. Intesa Sanpaolo gained 2.55% and UniCredit 1.93%.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires