Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/08/2024 – 6:53

By Sergio Caldas

São Paulo, 08/06/2024 – European stock markets began to trade in a generalized decline after a disappointing indicator of retail in the euro zone, reversing gains from the beginning of trading this Tuesday, in evidence that investors remain sensitive after the recent robust losses that the region’s stocks accumulated amid fears about the health of the US.

At around 6:45 am (Brasília time), the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.30%, at 485.57 points.

In recent trading sessions, European markets and markets in other parts of the world have been under pressure after weak data from the US, especially in the labor market, raised fears about a possible recession in the world’s largest economy.

Yesterday, however, a positive indicator from the services sector helped to ease concerns about the US, which may have contributed to the positive opening in Europe today. In addition, before the start of European trading, German industrial orders surprised with a 3.9% increase in June, much higher than expected and the first positive result of the year.

Early in the morning, however, European stock markets lost strength and the euro fell to its lowest point of the day against the dollar after a Eurostat survey showed that retail sales in the euro zone unexpectedly fell by 0.3% in June compared to May.

Meanwhile, New York stock futures indexes gave back much of their earlier gains in the last few hours, showing increases of around 0.20% to 0.30%, after rising more than 1% overnight.

At 6:50 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange was down 0.30%, the Paris Stock Exchange was down 0.56% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was down 0.27%. The Milan, Madrid and Lisbon stock exchanges had losses of 0.74%, 0.81% and 0.83%, respectively.

Contact: [email protected]