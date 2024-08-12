Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 6:28

By Sergio Caldas

São Paulo, 08/12/2024 – European stock markets are trading with a slight upward bias this Monday morning, extending gains from the previous session, on a day with an empty agenda and awaiting new inflation data from the US and the UK.

Investors are eagerly awaiting the US monthly consumer inflation (CPI) report, which will be released on Wednesday (14) and is likely to influence the pace at which US interest rates are likely to be cut in the coming months. Also on Wednesday, the UK CPI will be released, almost two weeks after the Bank of England (BoE) cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 5%.

A revision of the eurozone’s second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) is also scheduled for this week.

At 6:25 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange was up 0.34% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was up marginally by 0.02%, while the Paris Stock Exchange was down 0.14%. The Milan, Madrid and Lisbon stock exchanges were up 0.20%, 0.03% and 0.26%, respectively.

