Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/09/2024 – 6:47

By Sergio Caldas

São Paulo, 07/09/2024 – European stock markets are operating without a single direction this Tuesday morning, with Paris still under pressure from political uncertainties in France, following the weekend’s election results, and investors awaiting comments from the chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), Jerome Powell.

In Paris, the CAC 40 stock index was down 0.62% at 6:43 am (Brasília time), amid fears that the French Parliament could be paralyzed for an extended period.

On Sunday (07), the leftist alliance had the largest number of votes in the second round of the French legislative elections, halting the advance of the far right, but did not win an absolute majority, which complicates negotiations for the formation of a new government. French President Emmanuel Macron asked Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to temporarily remain in office “to guarantee the stability of the country”.

In the coming hours, attention will turn to Powell’s first day of testimony before the US Congress, amid growing expectations that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates this semester, possibly starting in September.

Also at 6:43 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange rose 0.12%, while Frankfurt fell 0.16% and Madrid lost 0.53%. Milan and Lisbon advanced 0.09% and 0.14%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, BP fell 3.7% in London. Earlier, the British oil company warned it expects to take a writedown of up to $2 billion in its second-quarter results.

