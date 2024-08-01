Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/08/2024 – 7:05

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 08/01/2024 – European stock markets are trading lower this Thursday morning, pressured by financial and automaker stocks, although the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) paved the way yesterday to cut interest rates starting in September.

At around 6:46 am (Brasília time), the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.44%, at 515.88 points. Only the banking sector sub-index was down 2.56%, while the automotive industry sub-index fell 1.35%.

The negative mood of financial stocks came after Société Générale’s quarterly results. At the time of writing, the French bank’s shares fell 7.15% in Paris.

In the automotive sector, the quarterly results of Germany’s Volkswagen were disappointing. In Frankfurt, shares of Europe’s largest automaker fell 1.45%.

In London, on the other hand, Shell advanced 1.41%, after the British oil company released its financial results and announced a share buyback of US$ 3.5 billion. In Brussels, AB InBev, the parent company of Ambev in Brazil, rose 0.66%, also on the back of quarterly figures.

Risk aversion prevails despite the Fed, as the US central bank is known, having clearly signaled yesterday that it is preparing to cut its base interest rates in September. In Europe, this morning, the Bank of England (BoE) announced its interest rate decision, but analysts are divided on the possibility of a cut in the British rate.

In the last few hours, final data on European manufacturing PMIs for July were also published. All were revised upwards, with the euro zone’s PMI going to 45.8 and the UK’s to 52.1.

At 7:02 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange was down 0.12%, the Paris Stock Exchange was down 0.94% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was down 0.93%. The Milan, Madrid and Lisbon stock exchanges had losses of 1.40%, 0.88% and 0.28%, respectively.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires