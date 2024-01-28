When winter arrives, temperatures drop, migratory birds cross the Strait of Gibraltar heading to Africa and financial analysts predict that this year, yes, the European stock market will perform better than that of the United States (USA). . Reality is stubborn and in the last 10 years it has gone against them. The average annual return in this period of the S&P 500 index – which summarizes the evolution of the largest listed North American companies – has been 13%. Almost double that of its European equivalent, the Stoxx 600.

In that decade, only in two years (2022 and 2017) did the Old Continent index do better than Wall Street companies. And it was by the hair. Since the 2008 financial crisis and the Great Recession, betting on Europe's listed companies has been bad business.

And the fact is that, year after year, the arguments for prioritizing investment in European companies are repeated: they are listed at very cheap prices, they have a more cyclical profile that can benefit from an economic recovery, they have withstood rising prices better than expected. of fuels and the war in Ukraine…

Opinions in favor of the potential of the European Stock Market are numerous. Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank, explains that, with regard to investing in equities: “we prefer to moderately overweight Europe and Japan versus the US and emerging markets.” Helen Jewell, BlackRock's investment director for fundamental stock market analysis, believes that there are several factors that can boost companies in the European Union. “There will continue to be large public investment to promote the decarbonization of the economy, which will benefit many sectors.” She also highlights that there will be British companies specialized in collecting and marketing data, whose services will be in high demand due to the rise of artificial intelligence.

Fabiana Fedeli, investment director of the manager M&G Investments, also points out that “looking to 2024, stocks in the United Kingdom and continental Europe have more attractive valuations than those in the United States as a whole, after the strong increases in indices in 2023″.

Most of these considerations occurred at the end of last year or at the beginning of January. But, in this first month of 2024 that is now ending, the irreducible North American Stock Market has once again prevailed. The S&P 500 has shattered its all-time highs and has already recorded an increase of almost 3.5%, while European equities are doubtful. As usual. The Stoxx 600 index advances just over 1%.

Reasons for the divergence

For the experts of the giant Capital Group, the factors that explain the long decoupling of Wall Street from Europe are “the decline in rates, the growth of profits and innovation, which led to the strong expansion of stock market multiples.” This argument is reflected in the strong momentum of American technology companies, which has been key this January, during 2023 and in the last decade. The Magnificent Seven (Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla) have been astonishing the world for years, with a capacity to generate income and profits never seen before.

Between these seven firms they have a market capitalization of more than 10 billion dollars. A value similar to the sum of the 500 European listed companies. Its aggregate revaluation since 2019 has been 503% (48% annually). Microsoft has once again regained the title of the most valuable company in the world thanks to its commitment to artificial intelligence with the purchase of 50% of OpenAI, the firm that created ChatGPT; Apple has consolidated an emporium in consumer technology and is making more and more money with businesses such as data storage, as is also the case with Amazon. Only Tesla seems to loosen slightly from the unstoppable pull of these titans.

Ron Temple, director of market strategy at Lazard, emphasizes that “Europe's problem is that it does not have technology companies as powerful as those in the United States.” The only firm that is showing the greatest interest in artificial intelligence in its price is the Dutch company ASML. It is an undisputed leader in the manufacture of lithography machines for printing microchips. The giants dedicated to this technology, the Taiwanese TSMC, the Korean Samsung and the American Intel are the clients of the European company, which has skyrocketed orders in the last quarter. But the ASML case is somewhat isolated.

Regarding the evolution of North American equities as a whole, Temple warns that the US presidential elections could add considerable volatility to this market. “Assuming that Trump is finally the Republican candidate and ends up beating Biden, will he forcefully lower taxes again as he did in his first term? This could benefit companies but also cause investors to begin to fear for the sustainability of their public debt, and trigger a crisis, a risk that we cannot rule out.” The expert, who works in New York, considers that the volume of federal debt is unsustainable.

Donald Trump, former president of the United States and aspiring candidate for the Republicans in the 2024 elections. MIKE SEGAR (REUTERS)

The chances that Donald Trump will end up being the Republican candidate are very high. More after the retirement of Ron Desantis last Sunday. But “we must remember that the former president has many open criminal proceedings and this can have an important effect on the campaign, I think we should not rule out the other candidate, Nikki Haley, so quickly,” he points out.

From Axa Investment Managers they point to another derivative. Trump's possible re-election would have an impact on geopolitical events “with a possible return to trade wars, as well as questions about support for Ukraine and Israel,” argues David Page, head of macro research at the firm. In the end, Trump's return could end up being worse for Europe than for the United States.

The elections to the European Parliament (May) and those of the United Kingdom (probably in October) should also have important local implications. During this year, more than half of humanity is called to the polls, with elections also in India, Mexico…

Meanwhile, the US economy continues to resist rate hikes with a stoicism that is surprising experts. This week it was learned that the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, 2.5% for the year as a whole. All experts expected that the drastic rate increases promoted by the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) would end up killing the North American economy, but the dynamism of consumption and the savings accumulated during the pandemic have worked the miracle of a soft landing .

For Fabiana Fedeli, from M&G Investments, doubts about what will happen with the macroeconomy are going to cause greater dispersion in the evolution of the stock markets, “so we are recommending that clients focus on long-term structural issues, such as innovation, including artificial intelligence, infrastructure and the decarbonization of the economy.”

The role of central banks

One factor that will end up being fundamental is when the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) will begin to lower interest rates. Many predict the first cuts already in the first half of the year. Both Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde have cooled things down. They do not want to rush and will wait until inflation is completely under control.

Lucía Gutiérrez-Mellado, director of strategy at JP Morgan Asset Management in Spain, recalls that “when inflation is between 2% and 3%, the United States Stock Market usually appreciates almost 14% annually; It's not that this time it has to be that way, but controlled prices and future rate cuts are a good environment to invest in equities.”

Regarding where to invest, Capital Group highlights companies that will benefit from the emergence of artificial intelligence (mostly North American), as well as companies dedicated to tourism and travel, “companies that are leading in pharmaceutical innovation, specifically when it comes to anti-obesity drugs”, as is the case of the Danish Novo Nordisk or the American Eli Lilly. As well as companies that contribute to “electrification and the global increase in demand for air conditioning”, which will benefit electrical infrastructure managers such as Red Eléctrica, the French RTE or the Italian Terna.

Experts also mention European banks, which have ambitious share buyback programs and will continue to benefit from a high rate environment. Perhaps the luxury sector, with firms like LVMH, which could benefit from the reactivation of the Chinese economy. Maybe, maybe, maybe… but meanwhile, the Magnificent Seven continue to spread the word from Wall Street.

