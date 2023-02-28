By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – European stock markets operated close to stability on Tuesday, but pressured by data from France and Spain that pointed to more persistent inflation than expected.

At 7:49 am (Brasília time), the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.09% at 462.15 points.

“Whether it’s Spain, France or Germany, the European Central Bank basically has to take into account more persistent inflation, because you’re talking about three of the four biggest economies in Europe,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Rising food prices pushed France’s 12-month inflation rate to 7.2% in February from 7.0% the previous month.

In Spain, consumer prices rose 6.1% year-on-year in February, accelerating from a 5.9% increase in the 12 months through January.

“So you can’t ignore that and therefore that means we’re going to have 50 basis points (rate hike) in March,” Hewson said.

British company Ocado plunged 9.6% after it reported a worse-than-expected loss for last year.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index fell 0.36% to 7,906.30 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index showed stability at 15,381.47 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index had a negative oscillation of 0.07%, at 7,290.35 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index appreciated by 0.19%, at 27,496.91 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered an increase of 0.71%, to 9,380.60 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index gained 0.20% to 6,037.78 points.