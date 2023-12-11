Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/12/2023 – 7:23

European stock markets had a generally negative tone in the first hours of trading this week, but Paris was rising and Frankfurt was trying to secure a modest gain. This Monday, the 11th, is a day with a weak agenda, with greater expectations for the rest of the week, with monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank).

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.05%, at 472.49 points, at 6:45 am (Brasília time).

Over the weekend, weak consumer and producer inflation data from China were released. The weakness of local inflation is also seen in the context of little momentum in the country, which tends to be negative for shares of European exporters. Capital Economics assessed that Chinese inflation should remain weak, but ruled out the risk of a deflationary spiral, in comments to clients.

Today, with a modest schedule, there is greater expectation for the other days of the week. On Tuesday, there will be a reading of the consumer price index (CPI) in the USA, and in the region we will have important data in the coming days, such as industrial production in the euro zone and the United Kingdom. But the main focus is on monetary policy decisions, with speculation among investors about when relaxation cycles would begin by central banks, which tend to support the stock markets.

Rabobank stated in a report that the market has been speculating about the chance of the ECB acting more aggressively to reduce interest rates later on. Société Générale warned that one should not expect any sign of a cut from the ECB this week, in a context of inflation still well above the 2% target in the euro zone, with high uncertainties. Danske Bank, in turn, said it expected “a general bonanza” by global central banks, with interest rates maintained on both sides of the Atlantic this week.

Among the stocks in focus, Anglo American fell earlier, but advanced 1.34% in London, at the time mentioned. As a result, the stock modestly recovered the losses of 18.97% seen on Friday, when the announcement that the mining giant would reduce production of a series of commodities, to cut costs, was displeased.

At 6:53 am, the London Stock Exchange was down 0.32%, Frankfurt was up 0.03% and Paris was up 0.17%. Milan fell 0.08% and Lisbon fell 0.57%. At the exchange rate, the euro fell to US$ 1.0762 and the pound rose to US$ 1.2552, very close to stability.