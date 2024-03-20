Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 7:10

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 03/20/2024 – European stock exchanges operate without a single direction this Wednesday morning, with those in Paris and London pressured by a sharp drop in shares in the luxury sector, while investors await a monetary policy decision from the Federal Government Reserve (Fed, the US central bank).

At around 6:50 am (Brasília time), the pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.21%, to 504.17 points.

Kering, a French holding company specializing in luxury goods, warned yesterday of an expected decline in revenue for this first quarter due to a sharp drop in sales of its Gucci brand in the Asia and Pacific region. At the time above, Kering shares fell 14% in Paris.

Other traditional luxury companies followed Kering's lead: also in the French market, LVMH and Christian Dior had drops of 2.9% and 3.1%, respectively, while in London, Burberry fell almost 4%.

In the afternoon, the Fed is widely expected to leave its interest rates unchanged for the fifth time in a row. Therefore, attention will turn to new projections for the US economy and estimates of how many times US interest rates could be reduced this year.

Also within the scope of monetary policy, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, said earlier that it is necessary to advance further in the euro zone's disinflation process and that economic data from the coming months “will help to form a further picture clearer” for a possible decision on interest cuts.

Tomorrow, the Bank of England (BoE) sets its base interest rate, but there is no forecast of changes, even after today's survey shows that consumer inflation (CPI) in the United Kingdom has slowed down more than expected. The annual rate of the British CPI was 3.4% in February, slightly below expectations.

At 7:07 am (Brasília time), the Paris Stock Exchange, which yesterday renewed its closing high, fell 0.71%, and that of London fell 0.22%, while that of Frankfurt showed a slight increase of 0.11%. Milan and Madrid had respective losses of 0.05% and 0.07%, but Lisbon rose 0.44%.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires