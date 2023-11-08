Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 7:06

European stock markets are trading lower this Wednesday, 8th, as investors digest mixed corporate balance sheets and economic data from the region. At around 6:35 am (Brasília time), the pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.23%, to 441.77 points.

In the last few hours, several European heavyweights have released quarterly earnings reports. In the banking sector, German Commerzbank and French Crédit Agricole exceeded profit expectations. At the time above, Commerzbank’s shares jumped 4% in Frankfurt and Crédit’s shares rose 1.2% in Paris.

In Amsterdam, on the other hand, the Dutch bank ABN Amro and the Belgian-Dutch retail group Ahold Delhaize suffered drops of more than 8%, after disappointing with their results.

In the macroeconomic sphere, Germany confirmed this Wednesday that its annual consumer inflation rate (CPI) slowed to 3.8% in October, reaching the lowest level since August 2021. Also this Wednesday, Eurostat releases research on retail sales of the euro zone.

Throughout the day, investors in Europe will follow speeches by Federal Reserve (Fed) authorities, including the president of the American Central Bank, Jerome Powell. On Tuesday, Fed officials mentioned that a new interest rate increase may be necessary to combat inflation in the US.

At 6:54 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange fell 0.04%, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell 0.36% and the Paris Stock Exchange fell 0.21%. Those in Milan, Madrid and Lisbon had losses of 0.66%, 0.07% and 0.18%, respectively. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.