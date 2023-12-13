Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/12/2023 – 14:11

The European Stock Exchanges closed without a single direction this Wednesday, 13th, reversing the morning's gains, while waiting for the monetary decisions of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) this Wednesday and the European Central Bank ( ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE), on Thursday.

In Frankfurt, the DAX index closed down 0.15%, at 16,766.05 points. The CAC 40, in Paris, dropped 0.16%, to 7,531.22 points, and the FTSE MIB, in Milan, closed down 0.15%, to 30,295.69 points. In Madrid, the Ibex 35 index fell 0.16%, to 10,101.70 points. On the Lisbon Stock Exchange, the PSI 20 advanced 0.45%, to 6,456.88 points. Quotes are preliminary.

Data signaling weakness in industry in the euro zone and the United Kingdom boosted gains on European stock markets early this morning, reinforcing expectations that the ECB and BoE will maintain interest rates in their monetary decisions this Thursday. This outlook weighed on European bond rates throughout the morning, which also tends to contribute to risk assets.

However, the indices lost their positive bias in the early afternoon, as investors digested data from the United States and pondered uncertainties regarding the Fed's next monetary policy steps. In a note, ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista warns that a “ The American Central Bank's hawkish stance in this afternoon's decision could put even more pressure on European markets, leading to greater losses upon reopening on Thursday.

CMC Markets assesses that this waiting scenario was responsible for the caution in the European market, although the London Stock Exchange managed to maintain gains, supported by another robust session of AstraZeneca (+2.22%) in response to the acquisition of Icosavax . At closing, the FTSE 100 was up 0.08%, at 7,548.44 points.