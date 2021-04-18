Paris (AFP)

The European Union “Uefa” and the federations of England, Spain and Italy have announced that any team participating in the so-called “European Super League” has been banned from participating in all other domestic and continental competitions. The Confederation indicated that it had learned that some English, Spanish and Italian clubs may announce the launch of a competition. separatism. UEFA said in a statement: The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at the local, European or global level, and their players may be deprived of the opportunity to represent their national teams. Media reports indicated that plans to establish a “Super League” could be announced later today. Sky Sports reported that Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea were among the six Premier League teams to join the scheme. The UEFA statement today indicated that, “In the event that this happens, we would like to reiterate that we, as well as FIFA and all its member federations, will remain united in our efforts to stop this satirical project, which is a project based on the self-interest of a few clubs in A time when society needs solidarity more than ever. At a meeting of its Executive Committee, UEFA is heading Monday to formalize reforms related to the Champions League competition. The group phase of the Champions League is set to be completely overhauled, with the number of clubs increasing from 32 To 36 and the introduction of the so-called “Swiss system” inspired by the game of chess, whereby the clubs play 10 matches in the group stage instead of the current six system, which divides the clubs into eight groups of four teams. According to the new system, the clubs compete in a “mini-tournament.” In one group, where each team plays 10 matches, it is expected that one of the four new seats will be awarded to the French League, while one of the main points of controversy will be how to decide on the other three seats. French or German will be part of the “Super League”. UEFA said in his statement: We thank those clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, which refused to join. He added: We invite all football fans, fans and politicians to join us in the struggle against a similar project if it is announced. This continuous self-interest of a few people has been going on for a long time, that is enough. The American newspaper “New York Times” reported that at least 12 clubs have registered to participate in the tournament, including Juventus and AC Milan.