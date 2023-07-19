Cytrox and Intellexa, which are two spyware vendors have been added on the U.S. government’s trade restriction list due to trafficking of exploit.

Because spyware vendors are running out of time

The US Department of Commerce, through its Bureau of Industrial Security (BIS), said its actions are aimed at limiting the ability of Cytrox and Intellexa to develop surveillance tools that pose risks of human rights abuses.

Four entities registered in Greece, Hungary, Ireland and North Macedonia have been included in the so-called “Entity List” of the BIS, which subjects companies to export and licensing restrictions.

For example, if a US company wanted to sell software to Cytrox or Intellexa, it would first have to obtain a license from the BIS, effectively prohibiting any significant trade between the listed entities and the US.

The entities added include Intellexa SA, Cytrox Holdings Crt, Intellexa Limited and Cytrox AD. Cytrox has been associated with Predator spy software, which is used by some governments to spy dissidents and political figures. Meta also has denounced Cytrox for mass hacking campaigns.

Meanwhile, Intellexa serves as a marketing alliance selling spyware to governments around the world. Second Citizen Lab, Cytrox is part of the Intellexa Alliance. Intellexa and Cytrox were founded by Tal Dilian, a former Israeli military intelligence general who was forced to resign following suspicions of mishandling funds.

“The proliferation and abuse of such commercial surveillance tools, including commercial spyware [e relativi venditori di spyware]pose distinct and growing security risks to the United States, facilitate repression, and enable human rights abuses“, has stated the BIS.

Previously, the notorious Israeli spyware company Pegasus, NSO Group, was included in the list of companies posing a risk to US national security.

So are there any spyware vendors with related spyware that are even legal?

Yes, there are legitimate spyware vendors, supplying their products to governments, law enforcement agencies, and intelligence agencies for legitimate surveillance purposes. However, the use and marketing of spyware can raise ethical issues and raise human rights and privacy concerns.

Many spyware vendors claim that they only intend their products for legitimate uses, such as countering terrorism, fighting organized crime, or national protection; but doubts often arise about the way in which these tools are used and whether the principles of legality, proportionality and respect for human rights are respected.

Some governments or agencies may misuse spyware to monitor and repress political dissidents, journalists, human rights activists, or other individuals exercising their freedom of expression. In such cases, the use of spyware becomes a cause for ethical and legal concern and debate.

Note that trade restrictions or government restricted listings such as Cytrox and Intellexa may be applied to limit access to such spyware due to human rights abuse or national security.

In conclusion, we can say that (unfortunately) if these spyware are legal, it cannot be excluded that in some places such as the deep web they are available for free or in any case at reduced prices through illegitimate ways.