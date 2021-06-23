Everything is ready for the round of 16. We get to the heart of the European Championship with the knockout phase. The first races will start on Saturday 26 June until Tuesday 29. The Italy that has overtaken Group A from first in the standings will challenge Austria in the next round: kick-off on Saturday at 21 at Wembley. If they pass, the Azzurri will find the winner of Belgium-Portugal in the quarterfinals. With the last matches of group F the complete scoreboard is outlined. The 16 qualified teams are divided into first of their respective groups (Italy, Belgium, Holland, England, Sweden, France), second (Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Spain, Germany) and four best thirds (Switzerland, Czech Republic, Ukraine , Portugal).