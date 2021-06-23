The Azzurri play against Austria on Saturday at 9pm at Wembley. Here are all the pairings for the first round knockout
Everything is ready for the round of 16. We get to the heart of the European Championship with the knockout phase. The first races will start on Saturday 26 June until Tuesday 29. The Italy that has overtaken Group A from first in the standings will challenge Austria in the next round: kick-off on Saturday at 21 at Wembley. If they pass, the Azzurri will find the winner of Belgium-Portugal in the quarterfinals. With the last matches of group F the complete scoreboard is outlined. The 16 qualified teams are divided into first of their respective groups (Italy, Belgium, Holland, England, Sweden, France), second (Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Spain, Germany) and four best thirds (Switzerland, Czech Republic, Ukraine , Portugal).
The round of 16 scoreboard
Belgium-Portugal (Sunday 27 June, 9 pm Seville)
Italy-Austria (Saturday 26 June, 9 pm London)
France-Switzerland (Monday 28 June, 9 pm Bucharest)
Croatia-Spain (Monday 28 June, 6 pm Copenhagen)
Sweden-Ukraine (Tuesday 29 June, 9pm Glasgow)
England-Germany (Tuesday 29 June, 6 pm London)
Netherlands-Czech Republic (Sunday 27 June, 6 pm Budapest)
Wales v Denmark (Saturday 26 June, 6 pm Amsterdam)
THE QUARTERS
The quarter-final picture is also outlined. The winner of the match between Italy and Austria will challenge those who pass the turn between Belgium and Portugal.
The winner of France-Switzerland will find herself against the winner of Croatia-Spain.
Who will pass between Sweden and Ukraine will face the winner of England-Germany.
Who between Holland and the Czech Republic will overcome the round of 16 will face the winner of Wales-Denmark.
June 23, 2021 (change June 23, 2021 | 23:51)
