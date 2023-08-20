Italy-Bulgaria 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-13) The rule of three. Three matches in this European Championship, three victories for Mazzanti’s blues and all 3-0, the first place in the group is mortgaged. Italy changes something for the most difficult match on paper in the qualifying pool, in the Parish field for Fersino and the impossibility of using Paola Egonu. Precautionously kept at rest after she had a muscle problem during the warm-up, there’s no point in risking it. Italy immediately starts strong by creating a full-bodied break inspired by Antropova’s jokes that pave the way for Italy. Bulgaria struggles a lot in reception while under the net Marina Lubian is a bully who doesn’t let anything pass. The second set starts in the same way and Italy immediately places the right break. There is no possibility for Bulgaria to return.

Double change

—

Mazzati uses Nwakalor to make the double substitution (in addition to Bosio) and then during the match he also gives space to Omoruyi and Squarcini, to have the whole team ready in case of need. The blue attack knows no obstacles and the joke of the Italians continues to hurt. Also in the third set Micelli’s Bulgaria tries to resist, but then all the grit of the Azzurri comes out and they are no longer distracted and close the score with a sharp 3-0. On Sunday the blue team moves to Turin, site of the last qualifying stage of this European Championship: on Tuesday evening (9.15 pm) Bosnia Herzegovina will be on stage, while on Wednesday it will close with Croatia. Next Saturday it’s already time for the round of 16 in Florence.