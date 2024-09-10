The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat at 510.40 points by 0715 GMT.

AstraZeneca was the biggest loser on the index, falling 5 percent after a detailed study showed its experimental lung cancer drug did not significantly improve overall survival outcomes for patients.

Health care stocks fell 1 percent.

Germany’s DAX index fell 0.1 percent after data showed inflation in the country slowed to 2 percent in August.

UK employment data showed average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier in the three months to late July.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent.

The index was supported by gains in technology stocks. Capgemini rose 4.1 percent and SAP rose 0.8 percent, respectively, after Oracle reported impressive results.

Hearing aid maker Amplifon Inc. shares fell 5 percent after Apple Inc. said its new AirPods could help people hear.