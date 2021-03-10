FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Indicators hovered European stocks The president today, Wednesday, near its pre-pandemic highs, against the backdrop of a rise in Adidas’ stock after expectations of positive sales and gains in the telecommunications and healthcare sectors, overshadowed by losses for the mining and travel sectors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% after Tuesday’s rise in technology shares pushed the benchmark index to its highest level since February 2020.

Mining, retail, travel and entertainment shares led the declines in Europe, while the telecom sector jumped 2.3% and healthcare shares 1%.

Most of the European sectors have rotated to the fore during the week, starting from the gains in stocks linked to the economic cycle, through the increase in technology stocks, to the rise in the relatively safe sectors today.

German sportswear maker Adidas increased 2.8 percent, as it aims to double its online sales by 2025 and increase the sustainability of its products, as part of a five-year plan to increase profitability so that it is close to rival Nike.

The German DAX index had a strong start to the month of March, and reached a new peak during today’s session, while analysts indicate that the German economy’s focus on exports outside the continent gives it an advantage compared to other countries such as France and Spain, which focus more on Europe.

And the telecom sector was supported by the advance of Deutsche Telekom by 4.9 percent after Citi raised its recommendation for the share to “buy” from “neutral”, saying that the company’s position is strong in all sectors of the market.