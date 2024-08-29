Data showed German inflation fell to 2 percent in August, below analysts’ expectations of 2.3 percent.

Prices in Spain fell more than expected, and inflation in the European Union reached 2.4 percent at the end of this month, its slowest pace in a year.

Stock movements

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.8 percent at 524.57 points, coming close to hitting an all-time high.

Germany’s DAX index rose 0.7 percent to a record high.

The data boosted hopes that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates again in September, as policymakers stressed the need for inflation to continue to fall.

The technology sub-index jumped 2.2 percent, outperforming other sectors despite U.S. chipmaker Nvidia’s quarterly forecasts falling short of some investors’ estimates.