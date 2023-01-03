By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – European stocks rose on Tuesday on boost from large-cap pharmaceutical companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, while Germany saw inflation slow for a second straight month in December.

The STOXX 600 closed up 1.26% to 434.36 points, the highest level in nearly three weeks.

Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca and Novartis rose about 2.8% each and gave the main index the biggest boost, while the European Health Index gained 1.8%.

JPMorgan said it expected the region’s pharmaceutical and biotech sector to keep its premium high, at least through the recessionary worry period, and named Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca as its top picks, as well as improving the outlook for Novartis. .

Data showed that German inflation eased last month due to falling energy prices and the government’s timely payment of household energy bills, coming in below expectations even after analysts warned that a continued slowdown was not a guarantee.

Investors are waiting for signs of easing price pressures in the region, especially after the aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the European Central Bank.

“The sharp drop in German inflation in December was due to one-off energy subsidies, so it will likely reverse in January,” said Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 1.37%, to 7,554.09 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index rose 0.80% to 14,181.67 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 0.44%, at 6,623.89 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index appreciated by 1.15%, to 24,436.47 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index rose 0.42% to 8,405.00 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index gained 0.01% to 5,829.84 points.