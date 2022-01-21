By Anisha Sircar and Ambar Warrick

(Reuters) – European stocks tumbled on Friday, marking their third straight week of losses, as nervousness over monetary policy tightening by major central banks this year and weak economic data sent global stocks slumping sharply.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 1.84% at 474.44 points, accumulating losses of 1.4% for the week.

Mining stocks were the worst performers of the day, falling 3.3%.

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto fell 2.2%, the biggest weight in the sector, after Serbia revoked its lithium exploration license over environmental concerns, undermining the group’s ambition to become Europe’s biggest supplier of the metal.

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week for details on how the US central bank intends to deal with high inflation.

“There’s been a lot of speculation — four, five, six rate hikes this year, a 50 basis point hike in March — which has fueled market anxiety,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index fell 1.20%, to 7,494.13 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index fell 1.94% to 15,603.88 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index lost 1.75%, to 7,068.59 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index had a devaluation of 1.84%, to 27,061.40 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered a drop of 1.36%, to 8,694.70 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index devalued 1.43%, to 5,582.76 points.

