By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – European stocks fell for a second straight session on Thursday, with most major sectors returning earlier gains made after less “hawkish” comments from the U.S. central bank.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.70%, at 438.26 points, with a negative highlight in the travel and leisure, banking and insurance sectors.

Investors were relieved after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected by 0.50 percentage point on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also explicitly ruled out a 0.75 percentage point adjustment at an upcoming meeting, but the rally in European equities dissipated as Wall Street opened lower on Thursday.

Concerns over faster interest rate hikes, Covid-19 lockdowns in China, the conflict in Ukraine and rising inflation have weighed on equity markets this year and drag the STOXX 600 down more than 10% so far in 2022. .

“The rise in energy prices and inflation happened very quickly and it took people by surprise, so there is an element of price shock,” said Niall Gallagher, investment director for European equities at GAM Investments.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 0.13% to 7,503.27 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index fell 0.49% to 13,902.52 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index lost 0.43%, to 6,368.40 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index depreciated by 0.60%, to 23,759.71 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered a drop of 0.77%, at 8,434.70 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index depreciated by 0.72%, to 5,789.51 points.

