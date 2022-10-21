The Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.6 percent, after it had closed higher on Thursday, following the resignation of Liz Truss as Britain’s prime minister. However, the index achieved a weekly gain of about 1.3 percent.

Adidas shares fell 9.5% after the German sportswear and apparel maker cut its full-year forecast due to weak demand. Competitor Puma followed, dropping 7.3 percent.

The retail sector shares fell 3.2 percent, leading the losses of other sectors. Data had shown that British shoppers cut their spending sharply more than expected in September.

Profits of companies listed on the Stoxx 600 Index in the third quarter are expected to increase 28.4 percent over the previous year, according to Refinitiv’s latest estimates.