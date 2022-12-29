By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

(Reuters) – European stocks fell slightly on Thursday in their penultimate session of 2022, as a rise in Covid-19 cases in China dampened risk appetite in global markets.

After a brief jump this week, global markets are unnerved by Beijing’s decision to further relax Covid restrictions, as a rise in infections has dampened hopes for a quick recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

The scale of the outbreak and doubts about official data have prompted the United States, India, Italy, Taiwan and Japan to impose new travel rules on Chinese visitors. The European Union’s Health Safety Committee has called an urgent meeting in Brussels to coordinate the bloc’s response.

Luxury companies exposed to China such as Richemont, which owns Cartier, and French group Kering fell 0.9% and 0.3% respectively.

Energy stocks fell 0.8% and miners fell 0.4%, following weakness in crude oil and base metals prices on concerns about a recovery in demand in top consumer China.

Basic consumer companies such as Diageo and Unilever fell 0.8% each.

“I’m not sure consumers in Europe have felt the full impact of inflation yet, so there could be more pain to come and it could be harder for big brands to keep raising prices,” said Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves. Lansdown.

. In LONDON, the Financial Times index fell 0.29% to 7,475 points.

. In FRANKFURT, the DAX index was up 0.19% to 13,952 points.

. In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 0.05%, at 6,513 points.

. In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index appreciated by 0.30%, at 23,840 points.

. In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered a drop of 0.17%, to 8,244 points.

. In LISBON, the PSI20 index gained 0.02% to 5,731 points.