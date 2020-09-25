PARIS / LONDON (dpa-AFX) – Europe’s stock exchanges recorded renewed losses on Friday. The EuroStoxx (EURO STOXX 50) fell just below the 3100 point mark for the first time since mid-June, but in the end it was able to reduce its minus. With 3137.06 points it went 0.71 percent lower from the trade. On a weekly basis, he lost 4.4 percent – mainly because of the price slide on Monday.

The market said that the stock exchanges in Europe continued to suffer from ongoing concerns about rising corona infection numbers and their possible effects on the economy. A record number of new cases in France and the Netherlands were considered to be decisive, wrote market analyst David Madden of CMC Markets. However, the local stock exchanges were able to reduce their minus in the afternoon, sometimes because trading in New York had started quite solidly.

The French CAC 40 said goodbye 0.69 percent lower at 4729.66 points in the weekend. The British FTSE 100 meanwhile stood out positively, in the end it gained 0.34 percent to 5842.67 points. Stock marketers argued here with a countermovement after a particularly weak stock market trend in London the previous day./tih/fba