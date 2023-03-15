Shares of the world’s largest fashion retailer, Inditex, owner of the Zara brand, plunged more than 3 percent at the start of the session.

The company recorded a 27 percent increase in its net profit for the year 2022.

stock movements

The European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.2% by 08:15 GMT, with the retail sector index down 1.9%.

The pessimism associated with the results of the two European companies overshadowed hopes for a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes and cautious optimism about the US banking sector.

The world’s second largest fashion retailer, H&M, reported a 12 percent increase in net sales in the December-February period, but analysts said the results were “somewhat disappointing”.

The company’s shares also plunged more than 5 percent.

European stocks posted their biggest daily gains in nearly three months on Tuesday, on growing hopes that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes in the wake of the Silicon Valley collapse.