LONDON (Reuters) – Shrinked European stocks Its losses were in quiet trading today, Thursday, amid high sentiment after strong data on the growth of eurozone companies’ activities and US jobs, while British stocks fell due to ratings cuts and the expiration of the right to dividends.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.1 percent, after falling as much as 0.8 percent earlier in the session. Shares of auto, parts and healthcare companies gained, while mining companies were the biggest decliners.

A number of shares of British companies, such as National Grid and Kingfisher, began trading without the right to dividends, which dropped the leading FTSE 100 index by 0.6 percent.

After record growth in factory activity in the euro zone, the final reading of the IHS Markit index showed a recovery in the services sector last month with the easing of restrictions.

BT, Britain’s largest telecoms group, fell 1.9 percent after Deutsche Bank lowered its rating on the stock to “sell”, saying it was overvalued.