LONDON (Reuters) – Soaring European stocks Monday, as a jump in new car giant Stilantis and luxury goods sector shares helped the market recover from early trade losses sparked by concerns about an economic recovery and a loss suffered by French retailer Carrefour.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.2% higher after fluctuating during the session. Global trading declined in light of the closure of US markets on Martin Luther King Day holiday.

The German DAX index rose 0.4%, supported by a 4.8% jump for Adidas, while the British FTSE 100 index fell 0.2%, affected by losses in the energy and travel sectors. The French CAC 40 index increased 0.1%.

Shares of luxury brands such as Richmont and LVMH were among the biggest supporters of the STOXX 600 index.

Italian stocks outperformed, as Stilantis shares jumped 7.6% on their first trading day after completing a $ 52 billion merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Cars.

Carrefour fell 6.9% after a failed takeover bid of 16.2 billion euros ($ 19.6 billion) by Canadian rival Alimontation Koch-Tar over the weekend.

The stock has lost almost all of the gains it has made since the deal was announced last week, as the French government opposed it and attributed this to food security concerns.