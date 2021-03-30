Frankfurt (Reuters) rose European stocks Toward all-time highs, today, Tuesday, thanks to hopes for a strong economic recovery, while investors turned a blind eye to a faltering US hedge fund that negatively affected bank stocks the previous day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 percent by 08.13 GMT, trading less than 1 percent from its record high, while bank stocks led the gains.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse rose 0.8 percent, after tumbling nearly 14 percent in the previous session, as it warned of “significantly high” losses after the Archeology Capital Fund faltered.

The German DAX index rose 0.6 percent to reach a new peak, supported by carmakers and Deutsche Bank shares rose 1.7 percent.

Spanish mobile operator Celnex rose nearly 1.5 percent after it launched a capital increase of 7 billion euros ($ 8.23 ​​billion).