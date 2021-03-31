LONDON (Reuters) – has stabilized European stocks Today, Wednesday, it is trading at just below its all-time high, while investors remained cautious after a lackluster performance of Deliveroo food delivery company on the London Stock Exchange, in its first session and a series of corporate business results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 08.17 GMT, on track to close March, up 6.5%, and the first quarter with a gain of 8.1%.

Deliveroo shares opened at below their initial public offering (IPO) price, dropping as much as 30 percent to 275p. The company has priced its initial public offering at 390 pence a share, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds ($ 10.5 billion).

Shares of analogues fell on the continent, with Just Take Away down 2.7% and Delivery Hero falling 1.9%.

H&M fell 1.2 percent, after the Swedish retailer reported a quarterly loss and said it would not distribute dividends at its annual general meeting.

Credit Suisse continued to incur losses for a third day, due to fears that its losses are related to the collapse of the Arcigos Capital Fund, which defaulted earlier this week.