By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

(Reuters) – European stocks rose on Tuesday, following a global rebound in stocks after China further eased its restrictions related to the control of Covid-19, raising hopes for a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

China said on Monday it would drop its quarantine requirements for incoming visitors, further easing border controls imposed three years ago to contain Covid.

While markets in London and Dublin remained closed for the Christmas break, most European exchanges advanced in early trading.

The Chinese reopening and in-line US inflation data on Friday could provide a “small boost to equity markets,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

However, the rise in Covid-19 cases in China could “cast a shadow on the glow of reopening,” added Ozkardeskaya. China-exposed luxury companies LVMH and Richemont were up nearly 1.7% each.

Miners and energy stocks rose 1.0% and 1.4% respectively as commodity prices rose on hopes of a recovery in demand in top consumer China. [MET/L] [O/R]

Industrialists and banks gained for the second consecutive session, boosting the broader European index.

Traders and analysts said that low trading volumes were also influencing market movements.

🇧🇷 In FRANKFURT, the DAX index was up 0.63% to 14,028 points.

🇧🇷 In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 0.91%, at 6,563 points.

🇧🇷 In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index appreciated by 0.36%, at 23,964 points.

🇧🇷 In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered an increase of 0.31%, to 8,294 points.

🇧🇷 In LISBON, the PSI20 index gained 0.01% to 5,781 points.