27-year-old Marija Zadravec from Croatia, who was declared the winner of the controversial European Sex Championship 2023, said that she will definitely take part in the World Championship scheduled for September.

The main feature of the upcoming competition will be the presence of 140 spectators. Zadravec said that this fact motivates her even more, and she is ready to defend her title in front of a live audience. The woman said that she is going to “put in a huge effort” to win. This, she claims, is her winning tactic. “The crowd excites me and motivates me to perform even better. The more spectators, the more excitement and the more I give it my all,” Zadravec explained.

Earlier in an interview with the Daily Star she toldwho spent the money she won a year ago on buying a BMW and getting breast augmentation.

The 2024 World Sex Championships, organised by the Swedish Sex Federation, will take place in Stockholm on 28 September. The main innovation will be the presence of 140 spectators, who can buy tickets now.