European security | Germany should consider reinstating conscription, says the defense minister

Germany abolished conscription in 2011. According to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, it was a mistake.

in Germany the return of compulsory military service has been delayed.

Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius wants a solution on conscription already by next year, reports Saksalaislehti Spiegel citing sources on Tuesday.

According to information from the German newspaper, Pistorius wants to present his own proposal for a military service model before Germany's next federal election, which is scheduled to be held in the fall of 2025. In this way, a possible decision on the restoration of conscription could be made already in the current legislative period.

According to Spiegel, Pistorius wants a military service model that promotes Germany's crisis resilience. The model for the new military service would be seen in Sweden, which boat on the limited return of conscription in 2017.

Pistorius is touring the Nordic countries this week. The Minister of Defense will also visit Sweden, where it has been reported that he will familiarize himself with the Swedish military service.

Germany gave up of general conscription in 2011. Since then, national defense has been based on volunteerism and professional soldiers.

Pistorius has said outright that abolishing conscription was a mistake. This winter, Pistorius's views have been reported by, among other things, the German media Welt Am Sonntag and RND.

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (left) and Boris Pistorius visited the training site of Ukrainian soldiers in Klietz, Germany, on February 23. Ukrainian soldiers were training Leopard tanks in Germany.

According to Pistorius, as a result of the abolition of conscription, Germans no longer understand the role of defense in society.

“It is no longer clear to many people why the soldiers protect our country and therefore all of us,” he told RND in February.

The views of the Minister of Defense on the return of compulsory military service have also been criticized. Among other things, the chairman of the SPD's Union Day group Rolf Mützenich has criticized Pistorius's speeches about preparing for war.

Germany's of the defense forces strategic goal is to increase the military strength to 203,000 soldiers by 2031. At the end of 2023 there were soldiers about 180,000.

In Sweden, which Germany wants to look to as a model, selective conscription is in use. Conscription applies to both men and women, but in practice only a small part of the age group participates in military service.

Sweden's goal is to train 6,000 conscripts per year. Already before has been toldthat in the next few years the number is to be increased to 8,000.

Invitations are multi-stage. In addition to the health check, there are tests that measure intelligence, psychological qualities and physical abilities. Only the most suitable young people eventually participate in military service.

German newspaper According to Spiegel, a similar model would not work in Germany, because Germany would then have to train 40,000 conscripts annually. Barracks and instructors would not be enough.

In connection with the Munich Security Conference in February, Pistorius estimated that 3,000 or 4,000 conscripts per year would be a realistic number, writes Spiegel.

According to critics, the return of compulsory military service to Germany would not be a simple border crossing.

German media Deutsche Welle in the spring of 2023, you listed problems that should be solved: there are not enough regional offices, military equipment or trainers. According to estimates, restarting the entire machinery would cost up to tens of billions of euros.