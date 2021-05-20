London (dpa)

While the title race and the relegation battle for the Premier League championship have been decided this season, the struggle for European seats is still raging before the start of the final stage of the competition for the 2020/2021 season next Sunday.

The British News Agency “BA Media” shed light on the current situation before the final stage of the tournament.

And after Manchester City, who won the league title this season, as well as runner-up Manchester United, got the first two tickets to the Champions League, the conflict became very burning between Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City, to obtain the last two cards for the continental competition during the final stage of the competition.

The two teams ranked third and fourth in the Premier League will get two seats in the Champions League, while the fifth-ranked team among the three competing teams will win a seat in the European League.

Chelsea, currently third with 67 points, who is one point ahead of Liverpool and Leicester, fourth and fifth places respectively, can strengthen their position in third place by beating host Aston Villa in the final stage.

On the other hand, Liverpool seeks to end its season in fourth place, by defeating its guest Crystal Palace, while Leicester City, who are four goals behind Liverpool, equal with him in the balance of 66 points, will need to achieve a victory with a large number of goals at home to Tottenham, or That the results of Chelsea’s matches with Aston Villa and Liverpool with Crystal Palace go in his favor.

As for the European League qualification calculations, in addition to the fifth place that will be occupied by a team of Chelsea, Liverpool or Leicester, the sixth place is also eligible for the continental championship, after Leicester won the FA Cup this season. West Ham United are currently in sixth place with 62 points, three points ahead of Tottenham and Everton, who are currently ranked seventh and eighth.

Westham will maintain sixth place if he avoids losing at home to Southampton, but if he loses, Tottenham may snatch him for sixth place if he defeats Leicester.

On the other hand, it seems that Everton will occupy the sixth place unlikely even if they beat Manchester City with the loss of Tottenham and West Ham, due to being eight goals behind West Ham and 17 goals behind Tottenham.

There is also a seat for the English teams in the inaugural edition of the European Conference League, where the seventh-placed winner in the Premier League standings in the new competition, Arsenal and Leeds United remain in contention for this position in theory.

Arsenal, currently ninth-placed, are trailed by a point behind Tottenham and Everton, and it is likely that they will advance two places if they win at home to Brighton and their rivals falter in the final stage, and their tie may be sufficient with the loss of the other two teams, although it is another case that seems unlikely, because Trailed by seven goals for Tottenham.

For his part, Leeds, the tenth-place holder, who is two points behind Arsenal, needs to beat West Bromwich Albion, but his delay by a large difference of goals makes it almost impossible to reach seventh place, if it is equal in the balance of points with the rest of his rivals.