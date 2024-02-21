Dhe identical earth observation satellites ERS-1 and ERS-2 were long considered the most advanced scouts developed by the European Space Agency (ESA). They had collected valuable data about the atmosphere and the earth's surface for many years and were groundbreaking for later satellite missions. Both satellites have not been in operation for many years. The mission of ESR-1 was officially declared over in 2001 and that of ESR-2 in 2011. While ERS-1 orbits in a low orbit where it cannot interfere with other satellites, ESR-2 faces an inevitable re-entry into the atmosphere.

This will most likely occur late this afternoon at 4:49 p.m. Central European Time (with an uncertainty of approximately plus and minus two hours), as the ESA announced at 10 a.m. The employees of the European Satellite Control Center ESOC in Darmstadt were only able to provide information about the exact time of the crash shortly beforehand. Because they have no longer had control over the remote sensing satellite. You can only track ERS-2's trajectory using telescopes and only calculate its possible path.



An Australian telescope has the tumbling ERS-2 firmly in view.

Image: HEO



When ERS-2 (ESR stands for European Remote Sensing Satellite) – the satellite was launched in 2005 – enters the atmosphere, it should break apart and mostly burn up, ESA said. Nevertheless, fragments could reach the earth's surface. These would most likely fall into the ocean. However, it cannot be ruled out that fragments will fall onto land. The risk of people or buildings being hit by fragments is minimal. The European Space Agency assures that no fragment contains toxic or explosive substances.

To ensure that ESR-2 does not become dangerous space debris after its end of service in 2011, endangering other satellites through a collision or exploding unexpectedly, it was lowered into a lower orbit and the remaining fuel was drained. It would orbit the earth like this for fifteen years. Now the orbit has dropped so far due to friction effects that it will enter the earth's atmosphere in the coming hours.

Because the fuel tanks are empty, the crash is uncontrolled, meaning the ESOC flight engineers no longer have control over the satellite. The control center employees can only determine exactly where ESR-2 crashes shortly before it enters the atmosphere. It will break at a height of 80 kilometers, that much is certain.