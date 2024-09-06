Bloomberg reported in a report seen by Sky News Arabia that the European Aviation Safety Agency said on Thursday that operators must check for damage to the flexible fuel hose connections inside the engines powering the A350-1000 over the next three to 30 days.

The report explained that depending on the engine’s history, there may be 86 aircraft currently in service around the world using it.

Airbus and Rolls-Royce Holdings, which makes the Trent XWB engines that power the A350, have previously said they are working with the agency to verify the engine’s safety.

The European Aviation Safety Agency said inspections were “not warranted at this stage” for a version of the engine used in the smaller A350-900.

The move by the European Aviation Safety Agency represents the first official confirmation of an engine fire in the accident earlier this week, which caused Flight CX383 to return to Hong Kong shortly after taking off for Zurich, Switzerland.

The regulator said the fire was quickly discovered and extinguished.

In the statement, EASA Executive Director Florian Guillermet said the directive was a “precautionary measure” based on information gathered from the initial investigation into the Cathay Pacific incident and the results of inspections conducted by the airline.