The European Medicines Agency (EMA) continues to study the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. This was announced on Tuesday, March 16, by EMA CEO Emer Cook during a press conference on vaccine research. The broadcast was conducted in Twitter…

According to Cook, the investigation of cases with side effects after the use of the vaccine is ongoing. The EU regulator does not yet have a final decision on the drug.

The head of the EMA noted that the situation with the AstraZeneca vaccine is not a surprise.

“We are continuing to evaluate all possible side effects of the vaccine. This situation is not a surprise when it comes to vaccinating millions of people. And the role of the EMA is to determine if this is a side effect or just a coincidence, ”she said.

Cook emphasized that the EMA reviews every reported case. At the same time, Cook assured that the benefits of using this vaccine outweigh the risks.

On the same day, the European Commission (EK) commented on the refusal of a number of countries to use the AstraZeneca vaccine. As noted in the organization, the EK is not involved in the decision-making process, and each EU country independently makes decisions to suspend the use of vaccines against COVID-19.

A day earlier, vaccination with AstraZeneca was suspended in Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Latvia, Iceland, France, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, Slovenia and a number of others. The authorities of these countries made this decision, guided by precautionary measures. The Estonian authorities have recommended to refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine to citizens prone to thrombosis.

Meanwhile, amid the suspension of the use of the drug in a number of states, AstraZeneca announced the safety of the vaccine.

On March 15, it also became known that a patient in Denmark died after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca. The country’s medical agency reported the similarity of symptoms to the clinical picture in several reports in European databases. The woman had a low platelet count, blood clots in small and large vessels, and bleeding.

On the same day, the director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency, Steinar Madsen, said that a physician had died in Norway, who had previously been hospitalized due to a deterioration in his condition after being vaccinated with the indicated drug.